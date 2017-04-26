ICE Deports Colorado Mother Back To Mexico

April 26, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: Deparment of Homeland Security, Ice, Jennifer Kain-Rios, Maria de Jesus Jimenez Sanchez, Mexico, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported a mother from Colorado back to Mexico.

Maria de Jesus Jimenez-Sanchez lives in Aurora and three of her four children are American citizens. Her attorney, Jennifer Kain-Rios, works in the Denver metro area and had been checking her status around the clock, hoping to secure her release through the courts.

maria de jesus jimenez sanchez 1 ICE Deports Colorado Mother Back To Mexico

Maria de Jesus Jimenez Sanchez (credit: CBS)

Kain-Rios said in a statement her client was deported on April 18 and hasn’t had much contact with her.

Jimenez-Sanchez was arrested after she walked into immigration offices in Texas to check in.

Jimenez-Sanchez was convicted of driving without a license five years ago, which is grounds for deportation under a new homeland security policy.

Kain-Rios says she’s waiting to hear from her on whether she wants to continue fighting.

Homeland Security officials released a statement calling Jimenez-Sanchez an “egregious immigration violator.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia