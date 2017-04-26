ICE Deports Colorado Mother Back To Mexico

DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported a mother from Colorado back to Mexico.

Maria de Jesus Jimenez-Sanchez lives in Aurora and three of her four children are American citizens. Her attorney, Jennifer Kain-Rios, works in the Denver metro area and had been checking her status around the clock, hoping to secure her release through the courts.

Kain-Rios said in a statement her client was deported on April 18 and hasn’t had much contact with her.

Jimenez-Sanchez was arrested after she walked into immigration offices in Texas to check in.

Jimenez-Sanchez was convicted of driving without a license five years ago, which is grounds for deportation under a new homeland security policy.

Kain-Rios says she’s waiting to hear from her on whether she wants to continue fighting.

Homeland Security officials released a statement calling Jimenez-Sanchez an “egregious immigration violator.”