Man Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing Outside High Country Bar

April 26, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Conejos County, Jordan Gausman, Lake County, Lake County Sheriff, Lakewood, Leadville, Matthew Haley, Matthew James Haley, Silver Dollar Saloon

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) – A man charged in a fatal stabbing outside a bar in Leadville has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Silver Dollar Saloon (credit: CBS)

The Lake County District Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Matthew Haley, of Lakewood, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the May 2, 2016, death of 31-year-old Jordan Gausman. Haley is scheduled to be sentenced June 28.

Matthew James Haley (credit: CBI)

Prosecutors say he became agitated as he was talking to Gausman at the Silver Dollar Saloon and told him to meet him outside. When Gausman left the bar, Haley punched and kicked him repeatedly before pulling a knife and stabbing him in the side.

Jordan Gausman (credit: Leadville Today)

Gausman died at a hospital, and Haley turned himself in after a five-day manhunt.

Gausman also pleaded guilty Tuesday to helping a fellow inmate try to escape the Lake County Jail in January.

