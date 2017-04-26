Mobile Laundry Truck Helps Everyone Get Clean Clothes

DENVER (CBS4)– A mobile laundry truck is helping people in need have a chance at something most people take for granted– clean clothes.

The mobile laundry mat is about giving low income families and the homeless an opportunity to improve their lives by washing and drying clothes free of charge.

For communities surrounding schools like College View Elementary School located at 2675 S. Decatur St. in Denver, the idea is that clean clothes translates to better attendance. That is backed up by research.

“I have three boys, they play sports, they’re pretty active so they build a lot of laundry in a week,” said mother Carla Martinez.

For Martinez, laundry is a huge burden both in terms of time and finances.

“A lot of families at Denver Public Schools are in need of help,” said Martinez. “It costs $2.75 for a lot of laundry to be washed. That’s not including the drying.”

That’s where Bayaud Enterprises comes in. The mobile laundry truck travels around Denver to reach those who cannot get to or afford a laundromat.

On Wednesday, the laundry truck was parked outside the school in hopes of reaching more families.

“My hope is that families with few resources will have another reason to acknowledge that their voice is being heard and be encouraged by that,” said Bayaud Enterprises spokesman Marcus Harris.

The school’s principal agrees with the strategy.

“We just thought it’d be a really nice way to support our families while increasing attendance, helping our kids get clean uniforms so that they can come be part of the College View team in their team T-shirt,” said College View Elementary Principal Shelly Boberschmidt.

The truck itself runs a massive generator to power six washers and six dryers and aims to make a small environmental footprint by storing and recycling grey water from the loads.

The truck will be at the school throughout Wednesday.

LINK: The Laundry Truck