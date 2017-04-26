Private Investigator Named ‘Everyday Hero’ For Missing Person Investigation

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– An international data company has honored a Denver private investigator for his efforts to locate a missing woman.

Thomson Reuters named Steve Davis of Steve Davis and Associates as one of three recipients of its everyday hero award for Davis’ efforts to locate Hannah Hrabik, a missing 25-year-old woman.

The company is making a $10,000 donation in Davis’ name to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In September 2016, Davis received a call from Hrabik’s mother who said her daughter was missing. Davis said that for several days, he used a Thompson Reuters database- CLEAR- to help track down Hrabik’s friends, addresses and phone numbers. He also used the database to determine her friends’ affiliations, what kind of cars they drove and pinpoint who she may have been with last or who might have known of her whereabouts.

Davis talked to Hrabik’s associates and friends, and retraced her steps. Eventually, her car was located in Thornton. Davis was first on the scene and made the grim discovery that Hannah Hrabik was inside her vehicle and had died of an apparent drug overdose. He shared all his information with police.

Reuters cited Davis for excellence in corporate and legal investigations.

“It was certainly an honor to receive this, and especially to be able to do this all under the honor of Hannah Hrabik,” said Davis. ”I believe it keeps her spirit alive and lets everyone know that even in her passing, she is still giving to the good of the world.”

Davis said he hoped by choosing the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, it might help another family find their loved one.

“I’ll never forget the events of that week or that day and will always keep Hannah and her family in my thoughts and prayers,” said Davis.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.