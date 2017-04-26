Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s police chief will take some American Civil Liberties Union recommendations for undocumented immigrants to Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday.

The day before, Denver Police Chief Robert White met with the ACLU because deportation fears have increased in the Denver metro area since President Donald Trump took office.

“We’ve spent a lot of time through training, through policy and procedures, making sure that the officers understand what they can do and what they can’t do,” said White.

Under Trump, the Department of Homeland Security has followed through on deportations for anyone with minor to violent crimes.

White said Denver police are not in the business of doing the job of immigration officials, “We’ve made it quite clear that we’re not in the business of doing ICE work.”

White said the ACLU’s guidelines wish list, which offers protection for undocumented immigrants in Denver, is already a part of the city’s rules.

“We subscribe to both of those. So, we agree with you,” said White at Tuesday’s meeting. “I think you’re going to find this is going to be easier.”

ACLU supporters hope White’s reassurance will keep the immigrant community out of the shadows.

“To know that it’s backed up by policy is a little more iron clad and sort of official, is what we’re going for,” said ACLU supporter John Larson.