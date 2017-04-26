Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

April 26, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: ACLU, American Civil Liberties Union, Denver Police Department, Ice, Michael Hancock, Robert White

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s police chief will take some American Civil Liberties Union recommendations for undocumented immigrants to Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday.

The day before, Denver Police Chief Robert White met with the ACLU because deportation fears have increased in the Denver metro area since President Donald Trump took office.

white ice meeting 6vo frame 120 Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

The community meeting involving Denver Police Chief Robert White and ACLU (credit: CBS)

“We’ve spent a lot of time through training, through policy and procedures, making sure that the officers understand what they can do and what they can’t do,” said White.

white ice meeting 10pkg frame 1912 Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

Denver police officers (credit: CBS)

Under Trump, the Department of Homeland Security has followed through on deportations for anyone with minor to violent crimes.

white ice meeting 6vo frame 270 Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

(credit: CBS)

White said Denver police are not in the business of doing the job of immigration officials, “We’ve made it quite clear that we’re not in the business of doing ICE work.”

White said the ACLU’s guidelines wish list, which offers protection for undocumented immigrants in Denver, is already a part of the city’s rules.

white ice meeting 10pkg frame 282 Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

(credit: CBS)

“We subscribe to both of those. So, we agree with you,” said White at Tuesday’s meeting. “I think you’re going to find this is going to be easier.”

ACLU supporters hope White’s reassurance will keep the immigrant community out of the shadows.

white ice meeting 10pkg frame 522 Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

The community meeting involving Denver Police Chief Robert White and ACLU (credit: CBS)

“To know that it’s backed up by policy is a little more iron clad and sort of official, is what we’re going for,” said ACLU supporter John Larson.

white ice meeting 6vo frame 390 Police Chief: Denver Not In Business Of Doing ICE Work

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia