It Could Start Costing More To Enjoy Colorado's OutdoorsOutdoor recreation in Colorado could become "pay to play." The price to hunt, fish, hike and bike would increase under a bill at the state Capitol.

Netflix Series On Teen Suicide Causes Concern In SchoolsA controversial new series about teen suicide is causing serious discussions among parents and students in Douglas County.

Petroleum Company Shuts Down Thousands Of Wells After Fatal House ExplosionAnadarko Petroleum Corporation is shutting down wells after a fatal house explosion in Firestone.