Crucial Test For Transportation Funding Bill In Colorado Senate

April 25, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Crisanta Duran, Kevin Grantham, Senate Finance Committee, Transportation Funding, Transportation Funding Bills

DENVER (AP) – A bill that would ask voters to raise Colorado’s state sales tax to fund a $3.5 billion transportation bond issue faces a crucial test in the Senate.

Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham has expressed doubts the bill will pass the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.

The reason is the proposed 0.5 percent tax hike. Fellow Republicans long have insisted on fixing roads without new taxes.

i 70 traffic 10p6578567865kg Crucial Test For Transportation Funding Bill In Colorado Senate

(credit: CBS)

Colorado’s sales tax is now 2.9 percent.

Democratic House Speaker Rep. Crisanta Duran is a co-sponsor of the bill, a version of which has passed the House.

Another bill that would generate up to $1.2 billion for roads over 20 years without a tax hike is pending in the Senate.

