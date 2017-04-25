Crucial Test For Transportation Funding Bill In Colorado Senate

Colorado Bill To Expedite Immigrant License Renewals FailsA bill to let unauthorized immigrants renew their Colorado driver's licenses online or by mail has died in the Senate.

Crucial Test For Transportation Funding Bill In Colorado SenateA bill that would ask voters to raise Colorado's state sales tax to fund a $3.5 billion transportation bond issue faces a crucial test in the Senate.

Bridge Reconstruction Project To Pose Traffic ProblemsResidents and visitors are bracing for what is sure to be traffic gridlock for several months as crews tackle a massive bridge reconstruction project.