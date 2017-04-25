Crucial Test For Transportation Funding Bill In Colorado Senate

DENVER (AP) – A bill that would ask voters to raise Colorado’s state sales tax to fund a $3.5 billion transportation bond issue faces a crucial test in the Senate.
Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham has expressed doubts the bill will pass the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.
The reason is the proposed 0.5 percent tax hike. Fellow Republicans long have insisted on fixing roads without new taxes.
Colorado’s sales tax is now 2.9 percent.
Democratic House Speaker Rep. Crisanta Duran is a co-sponsor of the bill, a version of which has passed the House.
Another bill that would generate up to $1.2 billion for roads over 20 years without a tax hike is pending in the Senate.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)