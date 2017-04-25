Colorado Bill To Expedite Immigrant License Renewals Fails

April 25, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Department of Motor Vehicles, Don Coram, Immigrant Driver's Licenses, Senate Transportation Committee

DENVER (AP) – A bill to let unauthorized immigrants renew their Colorado driver’s licenses online or by mail has died in the Senate.

The Republican-led Senate Transportation Committee voted 3-2 Tuesday to defeat the bill .

Republican Sen. Don Coram, a co-sponsor, argued that many farm and other employers depend on their workers to be able to drive safely and legally.

Opponents say such licenses sanction illegal immigration.

An example of a non-citizen license (credit: CBS)

Colorado began issuing the licenses in 2014. The first come up for renewal in August.

Immigrants who can prove they live in Colorado are eligible, but only three Department of Motor Vehicles locations issue the licenses.

Among other things, the bill aimed to avoid worsening a months-long waiting period.

