Gardner Talks Border Wall During Online Town Hall

April 25, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Border Security, Border Wall, Cory Gardner, Mike Coffman, Town Hall

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, talked to constituents about big issues like border security, during his online town hall on Monday night.

Gardner addressed the border wall and he said now is not the time to debate President Donald Trump’s border wall promise as a government shutdown looms in our nation’s capitol.

gardner town hall 0424 frame 86245 Gardner Talks Border Wall During Online Town Hall

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

“And I think it would be irresponsible to shut the government down over a conversation about border security,” said Gardner.

Trump’s budget for fiscal 2018 and request for supplemental funds for fiscal 2017 would add to the more than $40 billion that the Department of Homeland Security will receive this year. It would include $4.1 billion to start building a border wall and $2.65 billion to increase the number of immigration detention beds.

gettyimages 632685638 Gardner Talks Border Wall During Online Town Hall

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC. (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

“This would cause the kind of showdown that would lead to a shutdown,” said Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado.

Coffman is part of a bipartisan coalition in the House that aims to pass a “clean” spending bill by Friday, one that does not include ideological issues, for both the left and the right.

mike coffman2 Gardner Talks Border Wall During Online Town Hall

Rep. Mike Coffman (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

“There’s such a short time window here, there’s just really no time and I think that the fact is that it is a divisive issue. I certainly support securing the border, but I also support keeping the government open,” said Coffman.

gardner town hall 0424 frame 106698 Gardner Talks Border Wall During Online Town Hall

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Gardner says he does support border security and believes it’s important as the country moves forward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia