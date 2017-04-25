Gardner Talks Border Wall During Online Town Hall

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, talked to constituents about big issues like border security, during his online town hall on Monday night.

Gardner addressed the border wall and he said now is not the time to debate President Donald Trump’s border wall promise as a government shutdown looms in our nation’s capitol.

“And I think it would be irresponsible to shut the government down over a conversation about border security,” said Gardner.

Trump’s budget for fiscal 2018 and request for supplemental funds for fiscal 2017 would add to the more than $40 billion that the Department of Homeland Security will receive this year. It would include $4.1 billion to start building a border wall and $2.65 billion to increase the number of immigration detention beds.

“This would cause the kind of showdown that would lead to a shutdown,” said Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado.

Coffman is part of a bipartisan coalition in the House that aims to pass a “clean” spending bill by Friday, one that does not include ideological issues, for both the left and the right.

“There’s such a short time window here, there’s just really no time and I think that the fact is that it is a divisive issue. I certainly support securing the border, but I also support keeping the government open,” said Coffman.

Gardner says he does support border security and believes it’s important as the country moves forward.