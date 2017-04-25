Dogs Found Decapitated On Train Tracks

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two dog owners in Mesa County say two of their family dogs were murdered. They say the pit bulls, known as BB and Calypso, jumped over the backyard fence more than a week ago.

“The next morning when I woke up, they weren’t at the front door,” said George Ormond.

Ormond’s wife, Christin, says after a few days of looking for the pets in the Grand Junction area they found their mutilated bodies on the train tracks in Orchard Mesa last Wednesday.

“It was such an unimaginable scene,” said Christin, who says the dogs were decapitated.

The couple believes someone is responsible and say this kind of violence can escalate.

“It starts with animals and ends with people. This is how serial killers are made,” said George.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says they say they do not have any leads on a suspect or information about how the dogs may have died.

Investigators are working with Union Pacific to see if video surveillance captured anything. They ask if anyone saw the dogs around the train tracks, or saw anyone with these dogs in that area or during that time frame, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.