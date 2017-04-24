Colorado Fire Crews Help With Wildfire Burning On Florida-Georgia Line

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A firefighting crew from the Denver metro area is joining the fight to help battle a wildfire burning along the Florida-Georgia line.
West Metro Fire Rescue crews left for Georgia on Sunday to fight the West Mims Fire.
The wildfire is only four percent contained. Investigators believe a lightning strike started the flames earlier this month.
