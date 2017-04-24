COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Fire Crews Help With Wildfire Burning On Florida-Georgia Line

April 24, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: West Metro Fire & Rescue, West Mims Fire, Wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A firefighting crew from the Denver metro area is joining the fight to help battle a wildfire burning along the Florida-Georgia line.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews left for Georgia on Sunday to fight the West Mims Fire.

west metro crew to ga vo2 frame 724 Colorado Fire Crews Help With Wildfire Burning On Florida Georgia Line

West Mims Fire (credit: CBS)

The wildfire is only four percent contained. Investigators believe a lightning strike started the flames earlier this month.

west metro crew to ga vo2 frame 364 Colorado Fire Crews Help With Wildfire Burning On Florida Georgia Line

West Mims Fire (credit: CBS)

west metro crew to ga vo2 frame 235 Colorado Fire Crews Help With Wildfire Burning On Florida Georgia Line

West Mims Fire (credit: CBS)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia