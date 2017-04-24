COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Man Questioned In Brother’s Shooting Death

April 24, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: El Paso County, Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Colorado are investigating after a man reported accidentally shooting his brother to death.

El Paso County officials say they’re investigating the Sunday evening shooting in Monument as a suspicious death.

The brothers are in their 30s.

Investigators aren’t saying what led them to believe the shooting is suspicious. No arrests have been made but one person was taken in for questioning. Officers were waiting for a search warrant to search the house.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

