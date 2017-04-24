Colorado Man Questioned In Brother’s Shooting Death

MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Colorado are investigating after a man reported accidentally shooting his brother to death.
El Paso County officials say they’re investigating the Sunday evening shooting in Monument as a suspicious death.
The brothers are in their 30s.
Investigators aren’t saying what led them to believe the shooting is suspicious. No arrests have been made but one person was taken in for questioning. Officers were waiting for a search warrant to search the house.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
