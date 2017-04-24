Mayor Hancock Breaks Out Brush, Starts Painting Trees Blue

DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteer artists have been adding a jolt of color to downtown Denver.
Blue trees have been popping up around town. They’re part of an art project aimed at raising awareness about the importance of trees in the environment.
On Monday Mayor Michael Hancock picked up a brush and joined in.
“You know people have a great appreciation for arts and culture, so when they come down and see these blue trees hopefully it draws attention to not only arts and culture, but also the importance of protecting our trees,” Hancock said.
The artwork is sponsored by the Denver Theater District.
Organizers plan to color 150 trees blue over the coming weeks. The paint is environmentally safe.
LINKS: Konstantin Dimopoulos The Blue Trees | The Denver Theatre District | The Blue Trees on Facebook