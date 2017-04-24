Investigators Believe They Know Cause Of Explosion At Motel That Injured 5

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators believe they have discovered the cause of an explosion at a motel that injured several people in Loveland.
Doors and windows are boarded up where flames tore through the Rosebud Motel on Eisenhower Boulevard and Monroe Street Saturday night.
A preliminary investigation shows a gas leak may have set off the blast.
Five people were hurt.
Neighbors reported smelling gas in the area.
An Xcel Energy crew came out to check a business near the motel but didn’t find a leak there.