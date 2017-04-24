COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Investigators Believe They Know Cause Of Explosion At Motel That Injured 5

April 24, 2017 4:36 PM
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators believe they have discovered the cause of an explosion at a motel that injured several people in Loveland.

Doors and windows are boarded up where flames tore through the Rosebud Motel on Eisenhower Boulevard and Monroe Street Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation shows a gas leak may have set off the blast.

Five people were hurt.

Neighbors reported smelling gas in the area.

An Xcel Energy crew came out to check a business near the motel but didn’t find a leak there.

