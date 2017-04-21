One Critically Hurt In Overnight Apartment Fire

April 21, 2017 7:03 AM

BOULDER COUNTY (CBS4) – One man is in critical condition after an early morning apartment fire in Boulder County.

The call started as a domestic disturbance, coming into dispatch just after 3:30 Friday morning. When they got to the scene, deputies reported the inside of the apartment was on fire.

Several people were evacuated, and firefighters saved a man from inside the apartment.

Those displaced have been moved to a nearby community center until the Red Cross can help.

Deputies continue their investigation this morning.

