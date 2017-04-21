Litter Strewn All Over Civic Center Park Morning After 4/20 Rally

April 21, 2017 8:58 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Cleanup is underway in Civic Center Park After some people got into trash bags left over from Thursday’s 4/20 rally and threw trash all over the grass and sidewalks.

c98q2eruiaafpg0 Litter Strewn All Over Civic Center Park Morning After 4/20 Rally

(credit: CBS)

So far it’s not clear who made the big mess, but an organizer of the rally said he is taking responsibility for it.

“The park had been picked up last night. All the trash had been placed in about 74 big trash bags and I believe last night, from what I hear from Parks and Rec, we had a few people come and dump all the bags out on the park,” Santino Walter told CBS4.

gettyimages 671162242 Litter Strewn All Over Civic Center Park Morning After 4/20 Rally

(credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Walter said trash bags from the marijuana celebration should have been cleared out sooner.

img 0808 Litter Strewn All Over Civic Center Park Morning After 4/20 Rally

(credit: CBS)

“This was my fault, this was a producer mistake. I should’ve at midnight, when I staged all the stuff, I should’ve had it set up to have all the trash bags thrown into the roll-off. So, as bad as the park looks, the one thing that I know is we have a really good cleaning crew that we work with and we have the permit for today so I imagine this will look a whole lot different at noon today.”

The 4/20 rally ran from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Denver Parks and Recreation was on hand to help deal with the mess, and while it’s unknown who actually took part in making it, some employees from the city department told CBS4 they believe some members of the homeless population are to blame.

