Mayor Of Eastern Plains Town Faces Felony Menacing Charge

KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) – The mayor of Kiowa is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at his son earlier this month.
Arrest documents say Larry Perreault was drunk when he threatened his 18-year-old son during a family trip to see a movie. They had reportedly gotten into a fight over how much he drank.
The Elbert County News reports it happened near Elizabeth.
Perreault faces multiple charges, including felony menacing, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Perreault is out of jail on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in May.