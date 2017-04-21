Drug 10,000 Times More Potent Than Morphine Found In Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A drug 10,000 times more potent than morphine is part of an investigation in Eagle County.

The drug, Carfentanil, has been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths in various parts of the country. It was found at the scene of an incident in Eagle County.

“Doing any illegal drugs is foolish and harmful to your health and the health of those around you, but drug dealers are now lacing other more sociably acceptable drugs with fentanyl and Carfentanil and causing deaths throughout the United States,” said Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek in a statement.

“Carfentanil (a synthetic opioid) is surfacing in more and more communities,” DEA Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg said in a statement. “We see it on the streets, often disguised as heroin. It is crazy dangerous. Synthetics such as fentanyl and carfentanil can kill you. I hope our first responders and the public will read and heed our health and safety warning.”

“Knowing that this deadly drug had the potential to reach the Eagle County community has been a growing concern of mine” said Van Beek. “Because of this concern the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and other Eagle County Emergency Responders have been issued and trained in administering “Narcan” which is one the common names for Naloxone which temporarily counteracts opioids in people.”

Additional Information from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office:

Carfentanil and other fentanyl-related compounds can come in several forms, including powder, blotter paper, tablets, and spray. They can be absorbed easily through the skin or accidentally inhaled. Therefore untrained persons should avoid all contact and exercise extreme caution. Only properly trained and outfitted professionals should handle any unknown substance. If encountered, contact the appropriate officials within your area.

Some signs of exposure include respiratory depression or arrest, drowsiness, disorientation, sedation, pinpoint pupils, and clammy skin. The onset of these symptoms usually occurs within minutes of exposure.