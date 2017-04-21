CSU Lifesaver Who Used CPR: ‘It’s Different On A Human’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State University senior is back in Colorado and speaking to fellow students for the first time about how he saved a woman’s life while working as an intern out of state.
Shane Wilson and his friend Amber were working out when Amber suddenly collapsed. Her heart stopped and she wasn’t breathing.
Wilson was able to use the CPR training he learned at CSU to keep her alive until paramedics arrived.
“I never had to do it on a person before, it was always on a dummy. It’s extremely different on a human compared to a dummy. But I’m just very, very happy that I was there to act and essentially save her life,” Wilson told CBS4.
It turns out Amber has a rare heart condition. She’s expected to make a full recovery.
On Thursday night Wilson gave a speech to students about the importance of knowing CPR.