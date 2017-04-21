CSU Lifesaver Who Used CPR: ‘It’s Different On A Human’

April 21, 2017 11:33 AM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State University senior is back in Colorado and speaking to fellow students for the first time about how he saved a woman’s life while working as an intern out of state.

shane wilson CSU Lifesaver Who Used CPR: Its Different On A Human

Shane Wilson (credit: CBS)

Shane Wilson and his friend Amber were working out when Amber suddenly collapsed. Her heart stopped and she wasn’t breathing.

cpr 2 CSU Lifesaver Who Used CPR: Its Different On A Human

(credit: CSU)

Wilson was able to use the CPR training he learned at CSU to keep her alive until paramedics arrived.

“I never had to do it on a person before, it was always on a dummy. It’s extremely different on a human compared to a dummy. But I’m just very, very happy that I was there to act and essentially save her life,” Wilson told CBS4.

It turns out Amber has a rare heart condition. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

On Thursday night Wilson gave a speech to students about the importance of knowing CPR.

