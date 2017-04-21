Man Robs Bank Wearing Motorcycle Helmet

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are searching for a bank robber who was wearing a motorcycle helmet when he robbed a bank.
The crime took place on Thursday morning at the BBVA Compass at 22795 East Aurora Parkway, near Gartrell Road.
The thief also had on a green reflective vest, and he jumped up on the bank’s counter and demanded money.
No weapon was used in the incident.
Additional Resources:
Aurora police released the following information about this case:
Call Det. Thrapp at 303-472-0350 with your tips! You can also report your tips anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by texting “DMCS” to 274637 or call 720-913-STOP.