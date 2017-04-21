Man Robs Bank Wearing Motorcycle Helmet

April 21, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police, Bank Robbery

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are searching for a bank robber who was wearing a motorcycle helmet when he robbed a bank.

robbery 1 Man Robs Bank Wearing Motorcycle Helmet

(credit: Aurora Police)

The crime took place on Thursday morning at the BBVA Compass at 22795 East Aurora Parkway, near Gartrell Road.

The thief also had on a green reflective vest, and he jumped up on the bank’s counter and demanded money.

robbery 2 Man Robs Bank Wearing Motorcycle Helmet

(credit: Aurora Police)

No weapon was used in the incident.

Additional Resources:

Aurora police released the following information about this case:

Call Det. Thrapp at 303-472-0350 with your tips! You can also report your tips anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by texting “DMCS” to 274637 or call 720-913-STOP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia