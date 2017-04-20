Time Magazine: Mom Defying Deportation A ‘Most Influential’ Person

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An undocumented immigrant taking sanctuary in a Denver church has been named to Time Magazine’s annual list of the world’s most influential people.

Time’s description of Jeanette Vizguerra is written by actress America Ferrera. Ferrera praises Vizguerra, who recently started taking sanctuary in the basement of First Unitarian Church (where federal agents won’t go), as an “outspoken union organizer and building her own company before becoming an advocate for immigration reform.”

Vizguerra entered the country illegally 20 years ago, has three American born children and was awaiting a visa that would give her a path to legal status. She is now defying her deportation order, and Rep. Jared Polis is among the Colorado leaders who have come to her defense.

On Thursday morning Vizguerra spoke to reporters at the church about her situation and the honor from the magazine.

“She came to this country not to rape, murder or sell drugs, but to create a better life for her family,” Ferrera writes.