Department’s Playful Tweet Walks Line Between Strict Enforcement, Community Engagement

WYOMING, Minn. (CBS4) – A Minnesota police department took a light-hearted approach Thursday to the pro-marijuana culture’s annual celebration of 4/20.
The Wyoming Police Department tweeted “Uncover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today.”
The tweet featured a staged photo of an officer with a butterfly net ready to pounce on presumably unwary cannabis enthusiasts lured by a collection of snacks, soda, and a video game.
Initial responses on Twitter appeared supportive.
However, the department back-pedaled into a more serious treatment in several subsequent tweets.
One tweet in particular tried to bridge the gap between criticism and support.