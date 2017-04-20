Department’s Playful Tweet Walks Line Between Strict Enforcement, Community Engagement

WYOMING, Minn. (CBS4) – A Minnesota police department took a light-hearted approach Thursday to the pro-marijuana culture’s annual celebration of 4/20.

The Wyoming Police Department tweeted “Uncover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today.”

The tweet featured a staged photo of an officer with a butterfly net ready to pounce on presumably unwary cannabis enthusiasts lured by a collection of snacks, soda, and a video game.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Initial responses on Twitter appeared supportive.

@wyomingpd goes for the Twitter win on 4/20 https://t.co/jJV7B6Hmyz — Eric Karl Hontz (@eric_hontz) April 20, 2017

Not even past 8 a.m. and @wyomingpd have already created the Tweet of the Day… https://t.co/F4AqPGLttW — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) April 20, 2017

@wyomingpd You are the best! Can you be my police? — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 20, 2017

However, the department back-pedaled into a more serious treatment in several subsequent tweets.

All jokes aside, substance abuse is a real issue. We use tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues. — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

With that being said, if you need help with substance abuse issues please contact us & we'll find resources. That does NOT mean jail time. https://t.co/9LYychixly — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Great substance abuse resource: MN Adult & Teen Challenge – https://t.co/xGElRyPi6U #Happy420 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

One tweet in particular tried to bridge the gap between criticism and support.