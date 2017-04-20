Columbine Victims Remembered 18 Years Later

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Columbine shooting victims were remembered Thursday, 18 years after the deadly shooting at the high school.
There was no school so students and teachers could take part in community service projects.
People visited the shooting memorial in Clement Park near Columbine High School where they placed flowers on the memorial.
Each year 13 white crosses are also placed in the park, one for each victim, 12 students and a teacher. Organizers say they hope the tragedy and the victims are never forgotten.
Nearly two dozen others were injured in the attacks. The gunmen turned their weapons on each other.