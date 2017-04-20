Columbine Victims Remembered 18 Years Later

April 20, 2017 8:41 PM
Filed Under: Clement Park, Columbine High School, Columbine Memorial, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Columbine shooting victims were remembered Thursday, 18 years after the deadly shooting at the high school.

There was no school so students and teachers could take part in community service projects.

columbine high school1 Columbine Victims Remembered 18 Years Later

Columbine High School (credit: CBS)

People visited the shooting memorial in Clement Park near Columbine High School where they placed flowers on the memorial.

Each year 13 white crosses are also placed in the park, one for each victim, 12 students and a teacher. Organizers say they hope the tragedy and the victims are never forgotten.

Nearly two dozen others were injured in the attacks. The gunmen turned their weapons on each other.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia