Patrouille De France To Perform At Air Force Academy

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) – French military planes will fly over the U.S. Air Force Academy as part of a tour thanking the United States for its help during World War I.

Pilots from Patrouille de France, or Patrol of France, the French equivalent of the Air Force Thunderbirds, will perform a brief air show over the academy on Wednesday.

They are on a seven-week tour of the United States to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the nation’s entry into World War I, the group’s first visit to North America in more than 30 years. They flew over New York Harbor last month.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reports that the relationship built between pilots during the war continues to be celebrated at the academy. There is a French officer on the faculty as well as French exchange students.

