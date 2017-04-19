New ‘Hawk Signals’ Being Installed For Better Pedestrian Safety

April 19, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Denver Public Works, Hawk Signals, Nancy Kuhn, Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Works is using a new type of traffic light to keep pedestrians safe in crosswalks.

The t-shaped lights called Hawk Signals are now installed at a busy crosswalk in Stapleton. They’re less expensive than installing a traditional traffic signal.

hawk lites ab 01 concatenated 17870900743 New Hawk Signals Being Installed For Better Pedestrian Safety

(credit: CBS)

More of the Hawk Signals are coming to other areas of Denver over the next few months.

“Other cities are using Hawk Signals and now we’re adopting it as well,” Nancy Kuhn with Denver Public Works said. “We’re adding it to our toolbox of devices that we can use to enhance pedestrian safety in areas where we need to do that.”

hawk lites ab 01 concatenated 140743 New Hawk Signals Being Installed For Better Pedestrian Safety

(credit: CBS)

hawk lites ab 01 concatenated 140678743 New Hawk Signals Being Installed For Better Pedestrian Safety

(credit: CBS)

When someone hits the button to cross the street a yellow light will alert drivers to slow down. A double red light means to stop and wait for the person to cross. Flashing red lights means it’s okay to drive as long as the crosswalk is clear.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Victoria Hovan says:
    April 19, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    My daughter was walking legally in a crosswalk in the afternoon in Colorado. The driver said the sun was in his eyes..I wonder if these lights can be seen when the sun is setting.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia