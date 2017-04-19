Police Search For Theft Suspect Known As ‘Tank’

April 19, 2017 10:18 AM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora searched for a man known as “Tank” who is suspected of stealing from a teenager at a 7-Eleven.

Police say Tank stolen an iPhone and $40 from the victim at the 7-Eleven at Mississippi and Sable.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

