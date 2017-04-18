NFL Schedule To Be Released Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will find out the dates and times of their regular season games on Thursday when the complete NFL schedule is released.
The NFL says the schedule will be officially released at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.
The Broncos already know who they’ll be playing in 2017. That list is as follows:
Home:
Kansas City Chiefs, Mile High
Oakland Raiders, Mile High
Los Angeles Chargers, Mile High
New England Patriots, Mile High
New York Jets, Mile High
Cincinnati Bengals, Mile High
Dallas Cowboys, Mile High
New York Giants, Mile High
Away:
Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium
Oakland Raiders, Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum
Los Angeles Chargers, StubHub Center
Buffalo Bills, New Era Field
Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium
Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium
Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field
Washington Redskins, FedExField