Colorado Moves Toward Front Range Rail Study

April 18, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Front Range, Interstate 25, rail service

DENVER (AP) — A plan to explore passenger rail service along Interstate 25 in Colorado is closer to reality.

The state House voted Tuesday to order a report on the feasibility of Front Range rail service by the end of the year. The study is part of a bill to extend the work of an existing panel looking at the Southwest Chief. That’s an Amtrak line that runs through southern Colorado.

The measure has already cleared the Senate. The two chambers now must reconcile differences before the measure heads to the governor.

Sponsors say Colorado should explore options for expanded rail service as the population increases.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia