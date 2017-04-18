Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have released the pictures of the three victims found dead in Coal Creek Canyon.
Deputies discovered the bodies of two men and a woman Saturday morning after a man alerted authorities of his worry for the friends he had not heard from in several days.
Sunday evening the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Golden residents and married couple Wallace White, 54; Kelly Sloat-White, 56. The third victim was identified as Emory Fraker, 39, of Broomfield.
Lance and Kelly White used to live in Broomfield. Neighbors say they grew medical marijuana plants used for arthritis. They moved to Coal Creek Canyon when Lance sold his garage door company to Mike Parks.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office conducted a hazmat search the house because of possible drugs. So far that has not been linked to the deaths.
The apparent murders have shocked those who live and work in the canyon.
The sheriff’s office has told the public while a killer is it large it feels the three were targeted.