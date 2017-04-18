BREAKING NEWS: 2 officially declared missing after home explosion (Full Story)

Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

April 18, 2017 10:46 AM
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have released the pictures of the three victims found dead in Coal Creek Canyon.

Deputies discovered the bodies of two men and a woman Saturday morning after a man alerted authorities of his worry for the friends he had not heard from in several days.

0415171250 resized Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

(credit: CBS)

Sunday evening the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Golden residents and married couple Wallace White, 54; Kelly Sloat-White, 56. The third victim was identified as Emory Fraker, 39, of Broomfield.

wallace kelly white Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

Wallace White and Kelly Sloat-White (credit: Boulder County)

Lance and Kelly White used to live in Broomfield. Neighbors say they grew medical marijuana plants used for arthritis. They moved to Coal Creek Canyon when Lance sold his garage door company to Mike Parks.

coal creek deaths 5pkg tr576ansfer Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

(credit: CBS)

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office conducted a hazmat search the house because of possible drugs. So far that has not been linked to the deaths.

emory fraker pic Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

Emory Fraker (credit: Boulder County)

The apparent murders have shocked those who live and work in the canyon.

coal creek deaths 5pk90 g transfer Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

(credit: CBS)

coal creek deaths 5pkg789 transfer Pictures Of Victims In Triple Homicide Released

(credit: CBS)

The sheriff’s office has told the public while a killer is it large it feels the three were targeted.

