Find 420 Sign, Get Lyft Credit

DENVER (CBS4)– Find the 420 sign and get a ride credit. The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the ride service Lyft to make sure Coloradans get home safe during 4-20 celebrations.
There aren’t any 420 signs left in Colorado after the mile marker sign was removed from Interstate 70 because it kept getting stolen.
Now, CDOT is giving you the chance to get one of those coveted road signs.
CDOT is hiding those 420 signs at some of the big April 20 events. Those signs have a code for $42 worth of Lyft ride credit.
The partnership is designed to help everyone get home safe.