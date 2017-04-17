Man Convicted In Bronco Bar Deadly Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting at the Bronco Bar in Aurora.
The shooting left one man dead and two others wounded.
Ignacio Luque-Verdugo opened fire at the bar located at 9496 E. Montview Blvd. on Nov. 21, 2014 after an altercation.
Andres Cinto-Duran, 29, was shot six times and killed. Sergio Cinto-Duran, 35, was shot three times and left paralyzed when one of the bullets struck his spine. Manuel Rios-Rios, 30, was shot twice and survived.
“Andres Cinto-Duran did not deserve to die,” District Attorney Dave Young told the jury during closing arguments Friday. “He was a brother, a son, and a husband. He had his whole life ahead of him. He had just gotten his business going. He was to become a U.S. citizen in May.”
Luque-Verdugo fled the scene after the shooting and was arrested July 10, 2015 in California. He was extradited to face charges in the case.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 19 in Adams County District Court.