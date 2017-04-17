COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Bill To Fund Lead Testing In Schools Not Down The Drain Yet

April 17, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: HB1306, Lead Testing

By Matt Kroschel

DENVER (CBS4) – A push to find funding for lead testing in schools across Colorado is on step further after it passed out of committee Monday at the state Capitol.

HB1306 passed out of the Educational Committee on a 12-1 vote.

If passed by lawmakers, it will free up grant money to foot the bill for school districts to test for lead in drinking water.

faucet drinking water Bill To Fund Lead Testing In Schools Not Down The Drain Yet

(credit: CBS)

Seven of the state’s largest school districts already are testing for lead but the money will allow financially challenged smaller districts to also get the testing completed.

The grant would cover 90 percent while each school district would need to come up with the other 10 percent.

Clean water advocates, doctors and some school administrators spoke in favor of the bill.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

