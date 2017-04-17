Waiting To File Taxes? Metro Area Post Offices Are Ready

DENVER (CBS4)– This year’s tax filing deadline is April 18 and Denver metro area post offices are getting ready for those who waited until the last minute to file.

The Internal Revenue Service deadline was extended this year in recognition of Emancipation Day. On April 16, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Compensated Emancipation Act. Since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, it will be observed on Monday, April 17. Government offices in Washington DC will be closed in honor of Emancipation Day and many public services in DC will be unavailable.

With the exception of one location, post offices in the Denver metro area will not stay open late.

The Denver General Mail Facility office at 7550 E. 53rd Place will be open until Midnight on Apr. 18. All other area Post Office retail windows will maintain regular customer service hours.

The following locations will not have extended retail services but the collection boxes outside the office will be available for properly stamped envelopes until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There will also be self-service stamp kiosks for stamp purchases.

• Bear Valley Station, 7555 W. Amherst

• Capitol Hill Station, 1571 Marion St.

• Downtown Station, 951 20th St.

• Glendale Station, 945 Birch St.

• Lakewood Station, 10799 W. Alameda Ave.

• Mile High Station, 450 W. 14th St.

• Montclair Station, 8725 E. 11th Ave.

• North Pecos Station, 1411 Cortez St.

• Northglenn Station, 11887 Washington St.

• South Denver Station, 225 S. Broadway

• Sullivan Station, 8700 E. Jefferson Way

• University Park Station, 3800 Buchtel Blvd.

