COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Trevor Siemian. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Victims In Triple Homicide Were Related

April 17, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff, Broomfield, Coal Creek Canyon, Emory Fraker, Kelly Sloat-White, Mike Wagner, Wallace White

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Family members told CBS4 that all three victims in the Coal Creek Canyon homicides were related. Investigators continue to try to track down the suspect wanted in the murders.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine why the three were targeted.

Authorities were able to rule out murder-suicide and said the attack was not random.

0415171250 resized Victims In Triple Homicide Were Related

(credit: CBS)

Deputies discovered the bodies of two men and a woman Saturday morning after a man alerted authorities of his worry for the friends he had not heard from in several days.

Sunday evening the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Golden residents and married couple Wallace White, 54; Kelly Sloat-White, 56. The third victim was identified as Emory Fraker, 39, of Broomfield.

Family members told CBS4’s Andrea Flores that Emory and Wallace were half brothers. Emory was taking care of the couple due to some health issues.

coal creek deaths 5pkg tr576ansfer Victims In Triple Homicide Were Related

(credit: CBS)

The victims suffered traumatic injuries. Investigators could not release further details about how the victims were killed or who may have wanted to harm them. Investigators have not released a suspect description or any information about a suspect.

Deputies had called in a HazMat team to check air quality after finding evidence of drugs in the home.

coal creek deaths 5pkg789 transfer Victims In Triple Homicide Were Related

(credit: CBS)

A friend told CBS4 that the murdered married couple were the owners of a garage door installation and repair company based in Broomfield.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia