Victims In Triple Homicide Were Related

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Family members told CBS4 that all three victims in the Coal Creek Canyon homicides were related. Investigators continue to try to track down the suspect wanted in the murders.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine why the three were targeted.

Authorities were able to rule out murder-suicide and said the attack was not random.

Deputies discovered the bodies of two men and a woman Saturday morning after a man alerted authorities of his worry for the friends he had not heard from in several days.

Sunday evening the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Golden residents and married couple Wallace White, 54; Kelly Sloat-White, 56. The third victim was identified as Emory Fraker, 39, of Broomfield.

Family members told CBS4’s Andrea Flores that Emory and Wallace were half brothers. Emory was taking care of the couple due to some health issues.

The victims suffered traumatic injuries. Investigators could not release further details about how the victims were killed or who may have wanted to harm them. Investigators have not released a suspect description or any information about a suspect.

Deputies had called in a HazMat team to check air quality after finding evidence of drugs in the home.

A friend told CBS4 that the murdered married couple were the owners of a garage door installation and repair company based in Broomfield.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information related to, or that may help with, this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip-line at (303) 441-3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.