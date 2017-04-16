Latest Forecast: Smooth Sailing For Easter

April 16, 2017 7:52 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Easter!

In the wake of a weak cold front at the start of the weekend things are looking good for the Easter bunny. Across the state there will a flat ridge of high pressure moving in from the west. This ridge will get a warming trend going now through Tuesday.

With warm and windy conditions strengthening on Monday the fire danger will be ramping up. There is a Fire Weather Watch in place for all of the Denver metro area for Monday afternoon. With winds gusting up to 30 mph and relative humidity levels between 10 to 15 percent.

In the long-range outlook there will be an increasing chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms by mid-week. With the long-term weather models showing a good batch of moisture moving into Colorado by Friday. That may mean some measurable rain and mountain snow returning.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

