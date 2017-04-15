Dozens Of Livestock Killed When Barn Burns To Ground

ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 30 sheep and chickens perished in a barn fire here Saturday morning.
It was the first of two separate fires located north of the Singing Hills Road.
Elizabeth Fire Rescue was called at approximately 8:40am to the barn fire. Rattlesnake, Franktown and South Metro Fire agencies also arrived to assist in the firefight, but the barn was a complete loss.
“The fire started from a clamp on a heat lamp,” according to a EFR’s Facebook post this afternoon.
A second fire burned two acres of brush and grass. It came within five feet of buildings but was stopped. Investigators determined it was caused by a diesel tractor.
“Although we have had some moisture over the last few weeks,” EFR wrote in its Facebook post, “it has been hot and windy and has started to dry out out light fuels.”