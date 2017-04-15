New Details In Investigation Of Missing Woman

April 15, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Donthe Lucas, Kelsie Schelling, Pueblo, Walmart

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have been digging through the backyard of the former home of a the boyfriend of a woman who disappeared.

Kelsie Schelling disappeared four years ago and her family has long believed she was murdered. She went missing after she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her boyfriend she was pregnant.

kelsie schelling New Details In Investigation Of Missing Woman

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

On the night of Feb. 4, 2013, Schelling drove to a Walmart in Pueblo to meet Donthe Lucas, the alleged father of her unborn child.

For the past few days investigators have been digging through the backyard of Lucas’ former home in Pueblo.

donthe lucas New Details In Investigation Of Missing Woman

Donthe Lucas (credit: CBS)

Crews have also removed bags of evidence from the home of a person of interest in the case but aren’t saying what they found.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia