New Details In Investigation Of Missing Woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have been digging through the backyard of the former home of a the boyfriend of a woman who disappeared.
Kelsie Schelling disappeared four years ago and her family has long believed she was murdered. She went missing after she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to tell her boyfriend she was pregnant.
On the night of Feb. 4, 2013, Schelling drove to a Walmart in Pueblo to meet Donthe Lucas, the alleged father of her unborn child.
For the past few days investigators have been digging through the backyard of Lucas’ former home in Pueblo.
Crews have also removed bags of evidence from the home of a person of interest in the case but aren’t saying what they found.
No arrests have been made in the case.