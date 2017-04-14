New Colorado Law Grants In-State Tuition For Olympians Training Here

April 14, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: College Tuition, Colorado Springs, Education, John Hickenlooper, Olympics

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday signed a bill into law that would allow some of the USA’s best athletes to get in-state tuition at Colorado colleges.

(credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The new law will give the in-state price to athletes training at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“If we’re lucky enough to have Olympians training in Colorado, wouldn’t we like them to go to school in Colorado and therefore be more likely to stay in Colorado after they finish competing?” Hickenlooper said.

Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks about the new law on Thursday. (credit: CBS)

To be eligible for the in-state tuition rate, athletes must be in an approved program and living in Colorado Springs.

