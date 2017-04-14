Mother Of Four Deported From Colorado Home

By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother of four children is in the process of being deported from her home in Aurora.

After four years of being in compliance with immigration, Maria de Jesus Jimenez Sanchez’s stay-of-removal was suddenly denied a couple of weeks ago, according to her attorney Jennifer Kain-Rios.

Supporters snapped photos of Jimenez Sanchez, 40, walking into a standard check-in appointment on Wednesday at the Bailey Federal Building in Centennial.

Inside, officers detained her, Kain-Rios said. From there, agents transported her to an ICE detention center in Aurora.

By Friday, Jimenez Sanchez was already in the process of being physically deported from the United States, according to Kain-Rios.

Kain-Rios said that her client had lived in Aurora since 1999, and that the three youngest of her four children are U.S. citizens.

“The two younger children need their mother,” Kain-Rios said of the 7 and 8-year old children. “And families really do not need to be separated.”

The only charge on Jimenez Sanchez’ criminal record is a citation for driving without a license from 2012, Kain-Rios said. Since then, she said that ICE had continuously granted her stays-of-removal up until recently.

Kain-Rios said that reasons for ICE previously allowing Jimenez Sanchez to stay in the U.S. included domestic violence related fear of returning to Mexico, along with her necessity to care for her 15-year-old U.S. citizen daughter who suffers from developmental disabilities.

“Her daughter needs her here, and without her, it would be a huge burden on the family,” Kain-Rios said. “It would be a huge burden on the school.”

Immigrant advocates reached out to Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan on social media, pleading for help with her release.

In a statement Friday for CBS4, Hogan wrote:

“Ms. Jimenez-Sanchez’s “crime” occurred five years ago and consisted of driving without a license, I would hope the Justice Department would have more serious deportation cases to work on. Driving without a license and being a parent hardly makes her a threat to society. I believe in the law and enforcing it, but the immigration system is broken, and I wish those in Washington who are charged with fixing it would get busy doing so. Deporting mothers with a criminal record no worse than that of most U.S. citizens isn’t the purpose of having safe borders.”

Community members are also rallying behind her in the form of a petition that is posted online.

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia reached out to ICE for comment, but had not heard back as of late Friday afternoon.

Kain-Rios had reached out to the offices of Rep. Mike Coffman and Sen. Michael Bennet to ask for assistance.

Coffman agreed to talk with CBS4 on the topic. A spokesperson from Bennet’s office said that the office does not comment on open cases.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.