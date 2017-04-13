Musical Success Prompts Nathaniel Rateliff To Give Back

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – Take Note: The Concert will feature some of Colorado’s most popular musicians raising money for music education in schools. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will headline the concert. Recently he sat down with CBS4’s Jim Benemann to talk about the impact music has had on his life.

LINK: Ticket Information for Take Note The Concert

Rateliff headlined at Red Rocks Amphitheater for the first time last year.

“It was really amazing,” he said. “Aside from sharing that stage with everyone from the past, it’s ours for that one moment, and we’re going to do our best to do what we do.”

Doing what he does has gotten Rateliff onto national and international stages, but it all started in rural Missouri.

“I started playing drums when I was seven. It was just what I wanted to do,” Rateliff explained.

Eventually he learned to play guitar and from there various other instruments.

“I was always the shy kid, my parents would make me sing with them,” he said.

On stage, the shy dropped away. Rateliff found he could be whoever he wanted to be when he was playing music.

“I found something in music that took me somewhere else,” Rateliff told CBS4.

“How’s music impacted your life?” Benemann asked Rateliff.

“I never thought that music would take me to all the places that I’ve been and I’ve just had so many different life experiences now because of that,” he replied.

Now he wants Colorado kids to have those life experiences. He supports Take Note Colorado, an initiative to bring music education to every student in the state.

LINK: Take Note Colorado

“It’s just nice to give kids an opportunity, not everyone gets that,” Rateliff said.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats joins Isaac Slade of The Fray, Todd Park Mohr, Billy Nershi of The String Cheese Incident and Tracksuit Wedding.

Take Note: The Concert is Thursday, May 4th, 2017 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield.

