BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire breaks out in Parker, puts up lots of smoke (Full Story)

Helicopter Does Water Drops On Brush Fire In Parker

April 13, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County, Parker, Wildfires

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire has broken out in Parker and authorities called in a helicopter to help.

fire1 Helicopter Does Water Drops On Brush Fire In Parker

(credit: CBS)

The fire is located in an area of brush and trees next to Ponderosa Drive, south of Pine Lane and north of Lincoln Avenue. That’s just west of South Parker Road.

It was putting up a lot of smoke at 12:45 p.m., and South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that the fire behavior was “extreme.”

After 1 p.m. they tweeted a video showing a helicopter doing water drops.

No evacuations have been ordered so far.

CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said winds will be picking up across the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon, and that could cause problems for firefighters.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia