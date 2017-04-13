Helicopter Does Water Drops On Brush Fire In Parker

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire has broken out in Parker and authorities called in a helicopter to help.
The fire is located in an area of brush and trees next to Ponderosa Drive, south of Pine Lane and north of Lincoln Avenue. That’s just west of South Parker Road.
It was putting up a lot of smoke at 12:45 p.m., and South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that the fire behavior was “extreme.”
After 1 p.m. they tweeted a video showing a helicopter doing water drops.
No evacuations have been ordered so far.
CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said winds will be picking up across the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon, and that could cause problems for firefighters.
