Brush Fire In Parker 100 Percent Contained A wildfire broke out in Parker Thursday afternoon and a helicopter is helping firefighters with the firefight. The fire was 100 percent contained just after 3 p.m.

Latest Forecast: Temperatures Stay 15-20° Above Normal Through FridayTemperatures will continue to climb along the Front Range Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. It will also become breezy in the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph in the metro area.