Colorado Senate Defeats Bill On Abortion Waiting Periods

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has rejected a measure requiring waiting periods for women seeking abortions.
The bill by GOP Sens. Vicki Marble and Kevin Lundberg would have required doctors to offer women the chance to see ultrasound images, to explain abortion risks, and to review alternatives such as adoptions.
The Senate initially approved the bill Thursday. But it died on a subsequent vote, with Republican Sens. Don Coram and Beth Martinez Humenik voting no.
Still pending in the Senate is another bill to make it easier for women to get contraceptives.
That bill would require insurers to give women a full 12 months’ supply of the contraceptive pills after an initial three-month checkup.
