1 In Custody After School Bus Crash, Students Injured

April 13, 2017 5:01 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Public Schools bus collided with another vehicle in Denver’s Sunnyside Neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, injuring some students. One person was taken into police custody.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at 39th and Tejon following a burglary investigation. The school bus had students from Denver Montessori Jr./Sr. High School on board.

school bus crash2

(credit: CBS)

Ten people, including students, were rushed to Denver Health Medical Center with injuries. One patient was listed in critical condition, two were in serious condition and seven others listed in fair condition.

That child told CBS4 that the bus actually swerved to avoid the crash.

school bus crash

(credit: CBS)

One person was taken into custody.

school bus crash

Copter4 flew over the school bus crash at 39th and Tejon (credit: CBS)

It was unclear how many students were on board or how many people were injured.

school bus crash 4

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the crash scene where dozens of students were lined up on the sidewalk.

school bus crash 1

(credit: CBS)

The school bus had crashed into a tree and there was significant damage to the front of the bus.

school bus crash 3

(credit: CBS)

What caused the crash is being investigated.

The intersection was closed to traffic during the crash investigation and cleanup.

school bus crash 5

(credit: CBS)

