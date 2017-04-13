1 In Custody After School Bus Crash, Students Injured

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Public Schools bus collided with another vehicle in Denver’s Sunnyside Neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, injuring some students. One person was taken into police custody.

ALERT: #DPD responding to car vs school bus crash at 39th & Tejon following burglary investigation. Injuries unknown. 1 suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/sUC50JorL6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 13, 2017

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at 39th and Tejon following a burglary investigation. The school bus had students from Denver Montessori Jr./Sr. High School on board.

Ten people, including students, were rushed to Denver Health Medical Center with injuries. One patient was listed in critical condition, two were in serious condition and seven others listed in fair condition.

That child told CBS4 that the bus actually swerved to avoid the crash.

Copter4 flew over the crash scene where dozens of students were lined up on the sidewalk.

The school bus had crashed into a tree and there was significant damage to the front of the bus.

What caused the crash is being investigated.

ROAD CLOSED: 38th – 40th & Tejon shut down, 39th from Umatilla to Shoshone shut down due to car versus school bus crash. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 13, 2017

The intersection was closed to traffic during the crash investigation and cleanup.