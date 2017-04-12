Crews Hope To Get Control Of Turkey Track 7 Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews hoped to contain a wildfire was burning north of Woodland Park in Douglas County in the Hayman Fire burn scar area.
The so-called “Turkey Track 7 Fire” started near a shooting range at Turkey Track about nine miles north of Woodland Park west of Highway 67 on Tuesday afternoon.
No structures were threatened. The fire burning in grass and dead trees was estimated at approximately 40 acres and 25 percent contained on Wednesday morning.
What caused the fire is being investigated but some believe it was caused by target shooting.
Seven fires have broken out in the area since the beginning of the year.
