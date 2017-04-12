Woman Falls To Death While Hiking

April 12, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Montrose County, Paradox, Rose Zaldivar

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was killed in a hiking accident in Montrose County near the Colorado-Utah Border.

The Montrose Daily Press reported Tuesday 51-year-old Rose E. Zaldivar fell to her death near Paradox.

Zaldivar was reported missing April 6 when she never returned to a friend’s house, four days after leaving on a hike.

Family members found her body at the base of a cliff, about 1.5 miles from the friend’s house.

The Montrose County coroner determined Zaldivar died from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the fall.

Her death has been ruled an accident.

