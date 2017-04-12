Groups Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

April 12, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Religious Freedom, State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– Faith leaders and business owners rallied to oppose a so-called religious freedom bill in the state Legislature.

The measure would allow businesses to deny goods or services to anyone it chooses based on the business owner’s own religious beliefs.

xgr religious beliefs frame 0 Groups Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

(credit: CBS)

Opponents spoke at the state Capitol to urge lawmakers to vote against the bill.

xgr religious beliefs frame 198 Groups Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

(credit: CBS)

“I believe that this bill potentially goes against the principles of fairness, respect and acceptance of all human beings. I do not support this bill,” said one opponent at a news conference at the state Capitol.

xgr religious beliefs frame 408 Groups Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

(credit: CBS)

The bill is expected to pass the state Senate but is expected to fail in the state House.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia