Groups Oppose Religious Freedom Bill

DENVER (CBS4)– Faith leaders and business owners rallied to oppose a so-called religious freedom bill in the state Legislature.
The measure would allow businesses to deny goods or services to anyone it chooses based on the business owner’s own religious beliefs.
Opponents spoke at the state Capitol to urge lawmakers to vote against the bill.
“I believe that this bill potentially goes against the principles of fairness, respect and acceptance of all human beings. I do not support this bill,” said one opponent at a news conference at the state Capitol.
The bill is expected to pass the state Senate but is expected to fail in the state House.