COMING UP: Denver Pioneers hockey championship celebration starts at 6 p.m. The public is welcome! (More Info)

Colorado Man Gets 13 Years On Federal Enticement Charge

April 11, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Nathaniel Smith

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Colorado man police say traveled to Connecticut to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Nathaniel Smith, of Aurora, Colorado, was also sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Hartford to 15 years of probation.

He pleaded guilty in December to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Authorities say in January 2016, Smith used his cellphone and internet-based messaging and video chatting services, including Kik and Skype, to entice a 13-year-old female to engage in sexual activity.

He was arrested in New London that month after he traveled from Colorado to meet the girl.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia