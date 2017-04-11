COMING UP: Denver Pioneers hockey championship celebration starts at 6 p.m. The public is welcome! (More Info)

Man Climbing Mount Princeton Dies After 140-Foot Fall

April 11, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Boulder, Buena Vista, Chaffee County, Matthew Wayne Lackey, Mount Princeton

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (AP) — A man climbing Colorado’s Mount Princeton has died after falling about 140 feet.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Matthew Wayne Lackey of Boulder was climbing a rock face with other people on Monday afternoon when a large boulder he was holding onto came loose, causing him to lose his balance. He fell about 40 feet to the ground below and then fell another 100 feet down a rocky slope on the mountain, which rises over 14,000 feet.

The sheriff’s office says Lackey and his companions were not using any climbing equipment.

A medical helicopter was called to the area but Lackey was pronounced dead at the scene.

