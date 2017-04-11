Denver To Announce Settlement With Family Of Girl Killed By Police

By Brian Maass
DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has learned the City of Denver has agreed to pay the family of 17-year-old Jessica Hernandez nearly $1 million.
Denver police officers shot and killed the teen in 2015 as she was behind the wheel of a stolen car.
Three sources familiar with the case confirmed the settlement to CBS4 and said city officials were planning to make the announcement Wednesday morning.
Denver Police Department officers Gabriel Jordan and Daniel Greene were cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the case. They said Hernandez was accelerating the vehicle toward Officer Jordan when the officers opened fire.
The Hernandez family had previously said they planned to sue the city over the fatal shooting.
The settlement — just under a million dollars — will apparently sideline any additional legal action from the Hernandez family.
CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.